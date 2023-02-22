Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.0-10.5% yr/yr to ~$3.57-3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $113.14. 1,644,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,651. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.