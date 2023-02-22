Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALIT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alight

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 322,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.