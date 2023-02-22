Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALIT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Alight Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of ALIT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Alight
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 322,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.