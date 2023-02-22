Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Trimmed by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,850 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.0% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

