Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 72,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 176,723 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

