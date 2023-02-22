Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 402.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

