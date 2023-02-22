AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.60. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

ABSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

