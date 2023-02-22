AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.60. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Articles

