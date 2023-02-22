Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.31.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$20.32 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.39.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

