AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.73

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.91. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

