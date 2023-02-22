Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.55. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 132,500 shares changing hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145,534 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

