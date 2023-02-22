Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.55. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 132,500 shares changing hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.