Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVKGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.55. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 132,500 shares changing hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145,534 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

