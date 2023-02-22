Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 4.1%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 249,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 392,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
