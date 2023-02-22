Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 4.1%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 249,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 392,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

ADV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 516,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 619,453 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

