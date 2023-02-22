Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Advance Auto Parts worth $179,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

