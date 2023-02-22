Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $104.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

