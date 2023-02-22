ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 45,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $318.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.