Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. 235,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

