Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.1% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. 993,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.