AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 282.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.