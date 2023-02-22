Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,333. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

