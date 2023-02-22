825,000 Shares in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WNNR opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

