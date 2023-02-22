71,635 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Valaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VAL. Benchmark began coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Valaris Trading Down 9.0 %

Valaris Profile

NYSE:VAL opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

