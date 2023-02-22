7,108 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Virtus Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 261,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

