7,000,000 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,630,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 192,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

