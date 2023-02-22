7,000,000 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Acquired by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,630,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

