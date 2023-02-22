5,542 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.82.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.