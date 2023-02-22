5,542 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 736,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.82.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

