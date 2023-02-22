43,440 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 118.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RYE stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

