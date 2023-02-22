29,901 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 2.3% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.