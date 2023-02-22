29,682 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $104.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.