29,120 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in InMode by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth $5,479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in InMode by 614.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 99.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288,344 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 143,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in InMode by 52.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of INMD opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

