1peco (1PECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.80 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $1,480.74 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

