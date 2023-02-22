1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
1Life Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55.
Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare
In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
