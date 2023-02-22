1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

