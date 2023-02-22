16,000 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $175,365.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,168 shares of company stock worth $1,413,444. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,035. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.