148 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $327.51 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.62.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.