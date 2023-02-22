12,585 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

