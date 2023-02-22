10,000 Shares in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 17.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOR remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,817. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

