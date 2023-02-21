Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.52 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

