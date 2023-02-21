XSGD Market Capitalization Hits $43.37 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $938,140.29 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00419154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.37 or 0.27765532 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,698,154 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.