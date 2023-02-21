Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

