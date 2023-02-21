WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.36 and last traded at $128.36. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

