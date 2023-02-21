Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $172.38 million and approximately $184,148.33 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00418316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.27722955 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,134,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,295,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,087,278 with 1,736,247,908 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09888118 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77,271.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.