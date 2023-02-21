Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0997 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $173.07 million and approximately $180,540.12 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,073,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,234,409 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,005,913 with 1,736,166,558 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09800004 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $175,275.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

