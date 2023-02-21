Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. 599,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

