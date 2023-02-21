Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 373.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $2,480,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,171. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.