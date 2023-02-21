Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,561,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 536,791 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 552,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 3,323,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,520,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.