Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 839,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

