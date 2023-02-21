Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 61,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,815. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

