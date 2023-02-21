Wrapmanager Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.02. 51,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,010. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

