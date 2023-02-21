Wrapmanager Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,961,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,521,000 after buying an additional 168,913 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 181,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,217,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 225,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

