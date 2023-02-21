Wrapmanager Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 913,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

