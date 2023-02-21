Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,626,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 114,681 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 77,314 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

