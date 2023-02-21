Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.38) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

